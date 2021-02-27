Dev Protocol Price Down 23.2% This Week (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Dev Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.66 million and $285,571.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dev Protocol token can now be purchased for $5.20 or 0.00011248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dev Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000647 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000034 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,729,091 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,813 tokens. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dev Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dev Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dev Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.