DeVault Market Cap Tops $2.83 Million (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 27th. During the last week, DeVault has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar. One DeVault coin can currently be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeVault has a market capitalization of $2.83 million and approximately $8,017.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006639 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006126 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000113 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000086 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DeVault

DeVault (DVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 396,641,507 coins and its circulating supply is 352,529,834 coins. The official message board for DeVault is medium.com/@devaultcrypto . The official website for DeVault is www.devault.cc . The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The overarching goal of DeVault is to simply be 'social digital economy' for everyone, with the spirit of decentralization at the very core and a complete community governance system that everyone has a voice in. To accomplish these goals it will be leveraging a ‘Decentralized Autonomous Organization’ (DAO) schema to help create the necessary scale to sign up 1 million and beyond users into the implementation of an online b2b and p2p focused, crypto-oriented, social network that is laser-focused on user acquisition, personal growth, privacy control and earnings that is currently named Devault.Online. The Devault.Online social network (and others) will act as the portal into the digital economy of DeVault.cc (the payment protocol residing on a blockchain). This will allow users to not only build out comprehensive resume style profiles but also will provide many tools such as user-driven governance, the ability to friend and chat with users on the site and will include business and community profile options. “

DeVault Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeVault should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeVault using one of the exchanges listed above.

