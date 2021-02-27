DEX Price Reaches $0.0455 on Top Exchanges (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. DEX has a total market cap of $8.72 million and approximately $8.50 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0455 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DEX has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00054832 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.82 or 0.00693579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00027271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006706 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00032311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00058535 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00039431 BTC.

About DEX

DEX (DEX) is a token. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

DEX Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

