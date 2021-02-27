DHT (NYSE:DHT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets

DHT (NYSE:DHT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $9.10 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 63.08% from the stock’s current price.

DHT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

DHT stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,854,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,076. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.61 million, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of -0.08. DHT has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). DHT had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $77.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DHT will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DHT by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,159,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,213,000 after buying an additional 462,375 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 4.1% during the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 3,629,385 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,728,000 after acquiring an additional 144,300 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,470,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 310,738 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in DHT by 215.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 681,721 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 465,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in DHT by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 255,506 shares during the last quarter. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

