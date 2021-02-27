Diamond (DMD) Price Up 4.1% Over Last Week

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $7.23 million and approximately $3,888.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $2.02 or 0.00004352 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Diamond has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 52.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001888 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000126 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 82.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00095655 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,575,798 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

