Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.60 EPS

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.60), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%.
NASDAQ DRNA traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,730,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,300. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average of $21.91. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $29.45.
In other news, Director Adam Koppel sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $23,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bob D. Brown sold 8,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $206,180.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,143.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,065,577 shares of company stock worth $25,046,897 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.
About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.
