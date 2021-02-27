DIGG Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $91,901.00 (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 27th. DIGG has a total market capitalization of $74.61 million and $91,901.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DIGG has traded down 35.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DIGG coin can now be purchased for $32,083.62 or 0.68465817 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $229.35 or 0.00489437 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.50 or 0.00073618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00081411 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00080031 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00056251 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.49 or 0.00491870 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 2,326 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

