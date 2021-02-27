Digital Gold Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $432,421.00 (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Digital Gold has a market cap of $663,440.59 and approximately $432,421.00 worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar. One Digital Gold token can currently be bought for approximately $49.04 or 0.00106165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $225.25 or 0.00487675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00072430 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00080833 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00082294 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00055889 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.11 or 0.00493862 BTC.

Digital Gold Token Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,530 tokens. Digital Gold’s official website is gold.storage . Digital Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin

Buying and Selling Digital Gold

