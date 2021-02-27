Digital Insurance Token Price Tops $0.0032 on Major Exchanges (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Digital Insurance Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Insurance Token has a total market cap of $713,093.87 and approximately $527.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $208.83 or 0.00449186 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000913 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token (CRYPTO:DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

