Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Digital Media Solutions updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS and its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NYSE DMS traded down $2.88 on Friday, hitting $11.00. 551,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,633. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.18. Digital Media Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.32 and a 52-week high of $15.27.

DMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Digital Media Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Digital Media Solutions in a report on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Digital Media Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Digital Media Solutions in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Digital Media Solutions, Inc provides technology and digital performance technology solutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, education, automotive, insurance, home services, brand performance, gig, health and wellness, and career.

