DigitalBits (XDB) Market Cap Hits $24.78 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 15% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 27th. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $24.78 million and $1.29 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for $0.0330 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.69 or 0.00457017 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006697 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00031904 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,561.03 or 0.03292403 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000441 BTC.

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 750,998,958 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

