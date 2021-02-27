Digitex (DGTX) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.09 Million

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. One Digitex coin can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Digitex has a market capitalization of $5.09 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Digitex has traded 30% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00054992 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.34 or 0.00723621 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00029543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006776 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00035599 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00059868 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00041245 BTC.

About Digitex

Digitex is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex using one of the exchanges listed above.

