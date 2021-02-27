Digitex (DGTX) Reaches Market Cap of $4.76 Million

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Digitex has a total market capitalization of $4.76 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Digitex has traded down 33.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00055707 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $313.83 or 0.00690860 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00026967 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006692 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00033436 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00059164 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00039447 BTC.

Digitex Coin Profile

Digitex (DGTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

