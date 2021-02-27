Digitex Futures (DGTX) Market Capitalization Tops $27.46 Million

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One Digitex Futures token can now be bought for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC. In the last week, Digitex Futures has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Digitex Futures has a total market capitalization of $27.46 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00056910 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $321.90 or 0.00703034 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00026867 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006656 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00033841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00059225 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00039943 BTC.

Digitex Futures Token Profile

Digitex Futures (DGTX) is a token. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

