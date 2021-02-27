Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 219.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,875 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $278,482,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 252.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,788,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,538 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,697,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,465 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,683,000 after purchasing an additional 816,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 606.0% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 773,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,154,000 after purchasing an additional 664,355 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.39.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $94.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $100.96. The company has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

