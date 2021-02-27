DMarket (DMT) Trading 13% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. DMarket has a total market cap of $24.14 million and $29.66 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DMarket has traded down 13% against the US dollar. One DMarket token can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000943 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00055538 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $312.66 or 0.00695013 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00027529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006772 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00032557 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00058977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00039540 BTC.

DMarket Token Profile

DMarket (CRYPTO:DMT) is a token. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DMarket

