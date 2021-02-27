DMScript Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $788,480.00 (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 33.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 27th. DMScript has a market cap of $2.25 million and $788,480.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMScript token can currently be bought for $0.0410 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DMScript has traded 41.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $220.63 or 0.00487253 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00071592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00080995 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00081731 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00055831 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.45 or 0.00495687 BTC.

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

