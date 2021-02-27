Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.40.

A number of brokerages have commented on DCBO. CIBC boosted their target price on Docebo from $69.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Docebo from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Docebo in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter worth about $90,795,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter worth about $76,166,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Docebo during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,257,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Docebo during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,294,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Docebo during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,961,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DCBO opened at $43.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.71. Docebo has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $68.00.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

