Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Tops $0.0504 on Exchanges

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0504 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $6.48 billion and $1.39 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $175.40 or 0.00371530 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004275 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003306 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 128,550,709,919 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

