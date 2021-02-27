Donut Trading 28.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Donut token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Donut has traded down 28.1% against the dollar. Donut has a market cap of $1.66 million and $89,177.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Donut alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.26 or 0.00479262 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00073843 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00081342 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00080748 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00056822 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $229.85 or 0.00486871 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 tokens. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.