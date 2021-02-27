Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Holdings Cut by Smith Asset Management Group LP

Smith Asset Management Group LP lowered its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,973 shares during the period. Dover comprises about 1.4% of Smith Asset Management Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Smith Asset Management Group LP owned about 0.13% of Dover worth $24,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,817,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,652,000 after buying an additional 76,966 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 11,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Herbert Faulkner III raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 61,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

NYSE DOV traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $123.26. 1,082,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,894. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $130.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.39%.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $4,160,018.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,359,393.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research cut Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.45.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.