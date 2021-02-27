DPRating (RATING) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. DPRating has a total market cap of $512,196.21 and approximately $31,523.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DPRating has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. One DPRating token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DPRating alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00057818 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.64 or 0.00737983 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00029396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006847 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00035682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00059528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00042149 BTC.

DPRating Profile

DPRating (RATING) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 tokens. The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

Buying and Selling DPRating

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DPRating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DPRating and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.