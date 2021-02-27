DraftCoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.00 (DFT)

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. One DraftCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DraftCoin has a market capitalization of $209,186.67 and $1.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DraftCoin has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DFT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. DraftCoin’s official website is btcdraft.com . DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DraftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DraftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

