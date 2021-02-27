DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.04 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. DraftKings updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of DKNG traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.53. The stock had a trading volume of 25,687,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,988,767. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.73.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.21.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

