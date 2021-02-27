DragonVein (DVC) Price Reaches $0.0410 on Exchanges

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Over the last week, DragonVein has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DragonVein token can currently be bought for $0.0410 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $6.29 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,538.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.34 or 0.01032845 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.61 or 0.00398797 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00030447 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003360 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005356 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000274 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DragonVein Token Profile

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io

DragonVein Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

