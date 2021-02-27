DREP (DREP) Price Down 26.6% This Week

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 27th. One DREP coin can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DREP has traded down 26.6% against the dollar. DREP has a market capitalization of $26.70 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00056455 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.14 or 0.00718370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00029146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006767 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00034909 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00059353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00041566 BTC.

DREP Profile

DREP (DREP) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 9,999,939,699 coins and its circulating supply is 3,987,103,998 coins. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DREP is www.drep.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

