Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.90

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.90 and traded as high as $2.67. Drive Shack shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 1,596,549 shares trading hands.

DS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Drive Shack from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.06.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average is $1.90. The stock has a market cap of $175.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 11.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 160,006 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Drive Shack by 159.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 33,454 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Drive Shack during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Drive Shack by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Drive Shack during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. 33.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Drive Shack Company Profile (NYSE:DS)

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and West Palm Beach, Florida.

