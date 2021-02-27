Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.90

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.90 and traded as high as $2.67. Drive Shack shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 1,596,549 shares trading hands.
DS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Drive Shack from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.06.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average is $1.90. The stock has a market cap of $175.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.50.
Drive Shack Company Profile (NYSE:DS)
Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and West Palm Beach, Florida.
