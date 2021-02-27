DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Director Sells $51,111.52 in Stock

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Director Gabi Seligsohn sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $51,111.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,484 shares in the company, valued at $648,809.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Gabi Seligsohn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 19th, Gabi Seligsohn sold 7,346 shares of DSP Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $121,576.30.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Gabi Seligsohn sold 12,300 shares of DSP Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $211,314.00.

On Thursday, February 11th, Gabi Seligsohn sold 12,661 shares of DSP Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $219,794.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSPG opened at $15.57 on Friday. DSP Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $18.77. The stock has a market cap of $367.41 million, a P/E ratio of -64.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day moving average is $15.37.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DSP Group, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on DSP Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSP Group in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price target on DSP Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSPG. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in DSP Group by 2,180.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in DSP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in DSP Group by 287.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in DSP Group by 248.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in DSP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless, audio, voice, and AI chipsets for smart-enabled devices. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

