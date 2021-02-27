DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Bought by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $8,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in DTE Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $722,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

In related news, Director David A. Thomas bought 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.56 per share, with a total value of $49,991.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,726.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on DTE. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.29.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $117.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $135.60.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.