DTF Tax-Free Income (NYSE:DTF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.51

Shares of DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.51 and traded as low as $14.12. DTF Tax-Free Income shares last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 2,764 shares traded.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.51.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%.
About DTF Tax-Free Income (NYSE:DTF)
DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.
