DTF Tax-Free Income (NYSE:DTF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.51

Shares of DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.51 and traded as low as $14.12. DTF Tax-Free Income shares last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 2,764 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income by 7.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 14.4% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 617,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,912,000 after purchasing an additional 77,906 shares during the period.

About DTF Tax-Free Income (NYSE:DTF)

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

