Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Shares in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In other DocuSign news, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $4,046,862.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,730.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.79, for a total transaction of $1,309,582.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,498,326.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 401,983 shares of company stock valued at $92,923,362 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DOCU shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.05.

Shares of DOCU opened at $226.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $249.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.35. The stock has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.08 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.88 and a 12 month high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.