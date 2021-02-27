Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 58,063 Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 58,063 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 1,543.5% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 756 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,414,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $86,570,460.00. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $727,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,723,922 shares of company stock valued at $287,873,105. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of STX stock opened at $73.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. Seagate Technology plc has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $77.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.58.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

STX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.70.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

