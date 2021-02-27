Duality Advisers LP Boosts Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 83.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,044 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,684 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of VMware by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $231,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,452 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,964,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 34,589 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VMware from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

VMW stock opened at $138.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $86.00 and a one year high of $161.95.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. Research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total transaction of $865,274.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 197,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,829,119.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

