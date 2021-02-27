Duality Advisers LP Purchases 6,220 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in CarMax by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in CarMax by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in CarMax by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond raised its position in CarMax by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $119.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.02 and a 200 day moving average of $102.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $128.58.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 7,872 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total transaction of $921,653.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,312.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 58,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $6,232,939.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,661,849.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 415,922 shares of company stock worth $47,543,566. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMX shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Northcoast Research raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush increased their price target on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.88.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

