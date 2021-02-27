Duality Advisers LP Takes $2.89 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,890,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $172.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $158.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.16. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $181.80.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 12,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total value of $2,209,358.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,143,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.71.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

