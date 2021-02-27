Duality Advisers LP Trims Stock Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,690 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 26,250 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.09% of Kirby worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Kirby by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,762 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 1.9% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,381 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Sequent Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kirby by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 10,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,938 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in Kirby by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,355 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $73,518.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total value of $1,443,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,101 shares in the company, valued at $4,163,111.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,774 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,615 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on KEX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Kirby from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirby currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

KEX opened at $62.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $68.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.69.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.54 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. Kirby’s revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

