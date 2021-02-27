DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Down 25.5% This Week

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $16,021.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000698 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00020068 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00011072 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006248 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004238 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005437 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

