Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Stake Boosted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 75.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,649,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710,570 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.24% of Duck Creek Technologies worth $71,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

DCT opened at $47.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.51. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $59.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -430.00.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.80 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 6,156,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $273,264,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $4,108,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 675,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,993,153.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,583,668 shares of company stock valued at $296,218,454. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

