Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Hits Market Cap of $10.88 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 60.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market capitalization of $10.88 million and $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $225.70 or 0.00480403 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00073118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00081326 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00080094 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00056843 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $228.12 or 0.00485555 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

