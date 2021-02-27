Dusk Network (DUSK) Price Reaches $0.20 on Top Exchanges

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One Dusk Network coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000439 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Dusk Network has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. Dusk Network has a total market capitalization of $74.49 million and approximately $4.28 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00056708 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.71 or 0.00704340 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00026709 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006661 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00033884 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00059176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00039924 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

DUSK is a coin. It launched on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 368,084,806 coins. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

