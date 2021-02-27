Earneo (RNO) Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week

Earneo (CURRENCY:RNO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Earneo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Earneo has a total market capitalization of $5.55 million and approximately $101,009.00 worth of Earneo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Earneo has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00074190 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002803 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 245.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00010166 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

About Earneo

RNO is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2018. Earneo’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,552,776 tokens. The official website for Earneo is www.earneo.io . The official message board for Earneo is medium.com/@Snapparazzi1 . Earneo’s official Twitter account is @Snapparazzi1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earneo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Earneo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Earneo using one of the exchanges listed above.

