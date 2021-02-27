Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,562 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $23,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,083,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Eaton by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after buying an additional 11,742 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its position in Eaton by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 18,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 10,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Eaton by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETN opened at $130.19 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $133.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.15. The stock has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.50%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.22.

In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,636.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

