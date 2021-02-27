eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,652,477 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,757,923 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.97% of eBay worth $334,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of eBay by 215.2% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 104,313 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 71,222 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 697,200 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 14,931 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 9,633 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 195,898 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,659,951 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $83,413,000 after purchasing an additional 590,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of EBAY opened at $56.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.72. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $64.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.20.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total value of $45,746.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,801 shares in the company, valued at $793,777.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,083 shares of company stock worth $757,805 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.