ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT) versus The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Head to Head Review

The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) and ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of The Hong Kong and China Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of ECA Marcellus Trust I shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares The Hong Kong and China Gas and ECA Marcellus Trust I’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hong Kong and China Gas $5.19 billion 5.07 $901.41 million N/A N/A ECA Marcellus Trust I $4.15 million 1.70 $2.90 million N/A N/A

The Hong Kong and China Gas has higher revenue and earnings than ECA Marcellus Trust I.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for The Hong Kong and China Gas and ECA Marcellus Trust I, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hong Kong and China Gas 1 0 0 0 1.00 ECA Marcellus Trust I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

The Hong Kong and China Gas has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ECA Marcellus Trust I has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The Hong Kong and China Gas and ECA Marcellus Trust I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hong Kong and China Gas N/A N/A N/A ECA Marcellus Trust I 46.53% 4.37% 4.32%

Summary

ECA Marcellus Trust I beats The Hong Kong and China Gas on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Hong Kong and China Gas

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities. The company supplies town gas to approximately 1.9 million customers. It also provides network connectivity, and data center and cloud computing services; and engages in the software development, solution implementation, and systems integration activities. In addition, the company offers consultancy and engineering contractor services, including utilities installation, infrastructure construction, and civil and building services engineering for public and private projects; and designs and manufactures gas meters and metering systems. Further, it is involved in water supply and wastewater treatment serving 2.4 million customers. Additionally, the company manufactures polyethylene piping and fittings; and engages in the customers center, cafÃ©, restaurant, retail sale, automatic meter reading system development, laboratory testing, payment gateway and related, project management, landfill gas project, financing, logistics, oil, research and development, property development, and securities investment activities. The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in North Point, Hong Kong.

About ECA Marcellus Trust I

ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

