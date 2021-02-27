Eden (EDN) Reaches Market Cap of $978,810.27

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 27th. One Eden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Eden has traded 42.4% lower against the dollar. Eden has a market capitalization of $978,810.27 and approximately $87,189.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00055001 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.18 or 0.00718117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00029012 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006767 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00035657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00059668 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00041099 BTC.

Eden Profile

EDN is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . The official website for Eden is edenchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Eden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

