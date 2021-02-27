Edgeware (EDG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $911,439.00

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One Edgeware coin can currently be purchased for $0.0194 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. Edgeware has a total market cap of $105.57 million and $911,439.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Edgeware has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Edgeware Coin Profile

EDG is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,048,121,743 coins and its circulating supply is 5,445,087,502 coins. Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

