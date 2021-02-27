Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 70.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 322.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EW. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.45.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $298,909.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,907. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $1,106,714.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,212,916.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 332,721 shares of company stock valued at $28,590,380 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $83.10 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $92.08. The company has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.45.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

