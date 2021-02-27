Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 140.82% and a negative return on equity of 201.69%.

EKSO stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $7.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,572. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $87.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.28. Ekso Bionics has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $14.98.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EKSO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Ekso Bionics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Monday, February 15th.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. It primarily offers EksoNR, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a full weight-bearing, reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke; and EksoUE, a wearable assistive device that helps to reduce the effect of gravity on the wearer's shoulders and arms, as well as reduce fatigue while rehabilitation sessions to achieve a larger active range of motion.

