Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 124,335 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Eldorado Gold worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 5,070.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on EGO. CSFB set a $13.00 target price on Eldorado Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. CIBC raised their target price on Eldorado Gold from $16.75 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Eldorado Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.95.

EGO opened at $10.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.20.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 18.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

Featured Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.