Electroneum (ETN) Price Down 16.8% This Week

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Electroneum has a market cap of $108.37 million and $1.06 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Electroneum has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000190 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 41.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,235,808,023 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.